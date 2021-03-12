Williamsville Mill Middle student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A brainiac from Williamsville has made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ayushi Sainath is an eighth-grader at Mill Middle School.

She tells us she practices spelling five to six hours a week.

Ayushi said her teachers and friends at Mill Middle are cheering her on as she gets ready for this famous competition.

“I’ll be walking down the halls and a few of my teachers will be like “hey, Ash — congratulations”. It’s fun because a lot of my friends know and a lot of my classmates know and it’s nice to have their support.” Ayushi Sainath, 8th Grader, Mill Middle School

The first few rounds of the spelling bee will be held virtually.

The final round will be held in-person in July at Walt Disney World.

We asked Ayushi what her favorite word is ethereal.

It’s a word meaning “light and delicate, especially in an unnatural way”.