Williamsville teen secures opportunity to perform at Eastern Music Festival after concerto competition win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WIVB) — Western New York native, and bassoonist, 19-year-old Adrian Wittmer has secured his opportunity to perform at the nationally recognized Eastern Music Festival.

The classical music festival and education program are celebrating six decades in the Greensboro, North Carolina area. EMF plays host to hundreds of young musicians from around the United States and the world for guidance under the direction of seasoned performing arts professionals.

Over 60 students went head-to-head in the festival’s Concerto Competition for their chance to perform their winning concertos in front of the ESF audience. Adrian Wittmer of Williamsville did just that.

The 19-year-old was one of five winners in the competition. Wittmer will take the stage on July 29 to perform his winning rendition of Vivaldi’s Bassoon Concerto in C major, RV 477. He’s been studying this summer under faculty artist George Sakakeeny at EMF.

Wittmer is headed into his second year as an undergraduate in Rochester at the Eastman School of Music.

He was a member of the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra in high school and was also a member of the New York State School Music Association All-State Conference.

“Each season, I am impressed by the talent of these young artists in our annual concerto competition,” said

EMF resident conductor José-Luis Novo.

“This year’s competition participants faced the pressure of a fresh return to live performance following a year full of serious challenges while continuing to display high-quality musicianship. In the end, witnessing these young musicians rising to the solo appearance they have so skillfully earned, accompanied by all of their EMF student colleagues, is incredibly inspiring!”

The other concerto competition winners are Cameron Jeppson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Anthony Wu, Bonhwi Kim of Seoul, South Korea and Anastasia Samsel of Guilford, Connecticut.

For more information about the Eastern Music Festival, click here.