Williamsville needs to hire more teachers before starting remote learning, acting superintendent says

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Acting Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. John McKenna tells News 4 about 15 middle school teachers and 8 or 9 high school teachers need to be hired for remote learning to start.

Officials say there is no timeline yet.

A Board of Education meeting will take place tonight at 7, and the public is invited to attend to the Zoom.

Superintendent Scott Martzloff was placed on administrative leave on Monday, following a unanimous vote from the school board.