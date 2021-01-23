Williamsville pizzeria closes for AFC Championship in show of appreciation for staff

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– While pizza might be your game day tradition, the owners of one local pizzeria say, they don’t want to miss out on the Bills either.

Pesci’s pizza in Williamsville will be closed for the AFC Championship Game.

Co-Owner Chris Phillips said the staff has been through a lot over the last 10 months and they want to thank them for their hard work.

“The staff themselves you know on those game days, it’s been crazy. You know we’ve had a slow build ever since the primetime game started where it’s Super Bowl sales on those days. the staff honestly willing to work, they want to be there. Everybody has a good time. we got to pause a little bit, watch a big play, and come back to the orders right and take care of everybody.” Chris Phillips, Co-Owner, Pesci’s Pizza

Phillips says if and when the bills win on Sunday, they will be closed for the Super Bowl too.