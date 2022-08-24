WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you took a late lunch at the Williamsville Red Lobster on Wednesday, your lobster might have been a little overcooked.

At just after 2:45 p.m., the Main-Transit Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Lobster restaurant, located at 7540 Transit Road. They say they observed a fire in the ceiling of the restaurant.

Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished and the damage was minimal. The cause was determined to be because of electrical problems that spread to the roof.