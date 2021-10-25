Williamsville residents will have chance to weigh in on marijuana sales

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Williamsville will have a chance to weigh in on whether the village should opt out of the commercial sale of marijuana.

There will be a public forum at the town’s board meeting on Monday night. The meeting will be at 7:30 at Williamsville’s Village Hall (5565 Main Street).

This comes as New York State is working to set up marijuana dispensaries.

Cities, towns and villages across the Empire State have until December 31 to opt out of retail marijuana sales within their communities.