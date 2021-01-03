Williamsville salon helping people start 2021 with a clean slate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local studio and salon in Williamsville are helping people start off the new year right.

The Dragonfly Studio and Salon held its annual “bowl burning” ceremony.

The owner says it’s important to let things go and start the new year with a clean slate.

“We start with a meditation and we write down everything we wish to release from the following year or the past year and then we write down our intentions for the new year. So with that, we come and release them into the fire and burn up anything that we want to let go of.” Sarah Carr, Owner, Dragonfly Studio and Salon

The ceremony was socially distanced and took place outside the studio.