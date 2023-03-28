WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville School District got a new look.
On Tuesday, the district unveiled its new logo, designed to celebrate its 130th anniversary. Members of the community were able to vote on the new logo and district leaders say they are happy with the decision.
They say the “W” is a symbol for the district, an imagery that dates back to the early days of the district. They also wanted to maintain the history and tradition of the logo.
The district will officially start using the new logo on July 1.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.