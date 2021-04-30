Williamsville schools BOE to vote on Superintendent candidate next week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville Central School District‘s Board of Education will vote on the district’s candidate for School Superintendent next week.

Board of Education President Teresa Leatherbarrow released this statement:

“We can confirm that Dr. Darren Brown-Hall is the selected candidate. It will be voted on by the Board of Education next week. We do not take Board action for granted. After a Board vote next week, we will have further comment.” Teresa Leatherbarrow

Dr. Brown-Hall currently serves as Chief of Staff for Buffalo Public Schools.