Williamsville Schools condemn ‘unacceptable’ homework assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Williamsville Central School District is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist.
“The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the district said in a statement.
The assignment, shared with News 4 by concerned parents, asked students to translate phrases into Spanish. One item to translate was, “You are Mexican and ugly.” Lower down the worksheet, a phrase to translate was, “You are pretty and American.”
“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again. The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,” the statement said. “Our goal as a District is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity. This assignment fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately.”
The Williamsville School Board is expected to address the assignment at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Nick Veronica