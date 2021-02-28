Williamsville Soup Stroll churning up local business while benefiting FeedMore WNY

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Williamsville Business Association held its fourth annual Soup Stroll on Saturday.
Participants enjoyed 17 different soups from 14 restaurants.
Erie County Legislator, Jeanne Vinyl, says it’s a great time to get people back out and supporting local businesses.
Proceeds went to FeedMore Western New York.
And Deputy Town Supervisor Jacqui Berger says that’s important.
“People don’t realize sometimes how much people are struggling and the services they need from FeedMore and the local pantries.”Jacqui Berger, Town Board Deputy Supervisor, Amherst
Jacqui says it’s more than just food that people get support with, it also goes to things like diapers and toiletries.