Williamsville Superintendent says there will be no delay to reopening

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following an email from the Williamsville Teachers’ Union asking for a delay in reopening, Superintendent Scott Martzloff says the district will still open its doors on September 8.

“As always, we greatly appreciate the open, ongoing dialogues we have with our faculty as our partners in the education of Williamsville students; however, we want to reassure you that we are fully prepared with our health and safety plans and processes to open our doors on September 8,” Martzloff said in a letter on Wednesday.

He says leaders, faculty, and staff have worked to address the numerous safety and logistical concerns necessary to open school on the 8th, and communicate them to faculty, parents, and staff.

These efforts have been raised by numerous online forums with parents, Martzloff says.

“Our assessment, which will again be discussed in a meeting with faculty representatives today, is that the concerns identified in their message have largely been met,” he added.

To read Martzloff’s full letter to the district community, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.