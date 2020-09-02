Williamsville teachers union calling on district to delay school reopening

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–In an email obtained by News 4, the Williamsville Teachers Association is calling on the district to delay the reopening of school.

Teachers want the delay until they have everything necessary in place to safely reopening.

According to the email, this includes guidance on mask policies and proper amounts of PPE.

“At this point we do not believe we will be ready to safely welcome students on Tuesday,” the email reads.

They’re asking the district to consider postponing the start of school until September 14.

A portion of the email reads, “we believe there are several essentials for opening safely that we do not yet have in place,”