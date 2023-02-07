WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a dozen teachers from Mill Middle School in Williamsville voiced their concerns Tuesday night about what they call legitimate problems within the building.

While the teachers declined to give specifics, one representative said that the concerns are affecting the teaching and learning process, creating a difficult environment for students and staff.

“There are significant concerns at Mill Middle School that we do not feel are being adequately addressed. We are requesting that the Board of Education use your power of oversight to look closely into these matters that are effecting our staff and students and the ability for everyone engage in effective and meaningful education,” said Christopher Heim, a building representative.

They are calling for the Williamsville Board of Education to evaluate the alleged problems.