Williamsville teachers will not live stream classes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Superintendent of Williamsville Schools Scott Martzloff says teachers will not provide live instruction simultaneously to students in the remote and hybrid settings.

Martzloff says all students in Group A or B will receive in-person instruction two days a week, virtual instruction on Wednesday, and independent at-home learning on the two days they are not in the classroom.

#Update on the @WCSD_K12 reopening plan: teachers will not live stream classes. Students in Groups A&B will be in-person two days a week, remote on Wednesdays and "engage in independent at-home learning on the two days

they are not in the classroom." More details here ⬇️ https://t.co/laVfwhmFtv — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) August 25, 2020

The district will have a teacher providing live virtual synchronous instruction daily, as well as asynchronous learning, and independent practice if the child is participating in the remote learning model at the elementary, middle, or high school.

According to Martzloff, children enrolled in the remote online learning model will receive virtual instruction five days a week.

The deadline to select the remote online learning model is tomorrow.

A Google website dedicated to helping students and families under the G-Suite platform has been built, according to the district.

For a further breakdown of the district’s reopening plan, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.