WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–To celebrate the Blue Jays game tomorrow, Sahlen’s and Ted’s are teaming up to give some lucky customers free hot dogs.

The Ted’s Hot Dogs location on Transit Road in Williamsville will be giving one free hot dog to the first 151 customers.

That number is special to Sahlen’s because the company has been serving Western New Yorkers for the past 151 years.

The giveaway starts tomorrow.

Doors at the restaurant open at 11 a.m.