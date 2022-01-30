Williamsville to join other school districts in participating in test-to-stay

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, Williamsville will become the latest school district to run a test-to-stay program for any unvaccinated students and staff members.

Dr. Darren Brown Hall, the district’s superintendent, made the announcement today during his weekly virtual school update. Meanwhile, any unvaccinated person who comes in close contact with a COVID-positive person will have to quarantine for five days if they do not participate in the program. The testing will take place off school property.

According to the Erie County Health Department, nearly 30 schools across the county have shown interest in implementing a test-to-stay program.