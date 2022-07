WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Williamsville will spend money to fix the Ellicott Creek dam.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the village voted to transfer nearly $21,000 for repairs on the dam. The Town of Amherst will put up the same amount of money for the fix.

Earlier this year Mayor Deb Rogers told News 4 she wants an engineering study done before making permanent repairs. She was not at tonight’s vote.

