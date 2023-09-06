BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville woman was sentenced by a judge Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to stealing over $100,000 from the Clarence fitness center where she worked as an employee, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn’s office announced.

Sienna D. Foumakoye, 35, will spend the next two to six years in prison following her June guilty plea to a count of second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony.

Foumakoye stole a total of $110,312.48 from a gym in the town of Clarence that the Erie County District Attorney did not identify between September 2020 and October 2022. According to the DA’s office, Foumakoye “fraudulently issued credit card refunds from the business to customers, but routed the payment to her personal bank account.”

As part of the plea agreement Foumakoye signed in on June 28, she was directed to repay the full missing sum to the business. As of Wednesday, no restitution has been paid, the DA said.