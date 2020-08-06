Williamsville woman shares her unique perspective on schools reopening

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re getting closer to the day that students would normally be heading back to school, and yet still no clear direction on if and when classrooms will reopen.

One Williamsville mother has a unique perspective. She’s also a teacher, and she’s worried for her family’s safety.

“Our safety net is that of cleanliness and I don’t know if we have enough of the tools and resources to maintain that cleanliness.”

Instead of buying scissors and books for her classroom, this year Lauren Golpl bought life insurance and a will.

“That’s kind of where my mentality is. You know, I don’t know what to expect, no one knows what to expect and school is supposed to start in a month,” Golpl said.

Schools are continuing to release reopening plans without clear guidance from the state on what will happen this fall.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “The parents in Buffalo will decide whether or not they’re going to send their child.”

Golpl says she’s still on the fence whether to send her two boys to school this year, especially if her teaching schedule doesn’t line up with their homeschooling.

“We need more information on what it’s going to look like, what it’s going to sound like, what it’s going to feel like as a parent and as a teacher so we can feel confident sending our kids because right now, there’s no confidence in anything,” Golpl added.

Golpl’s youngest son goes to school at Maple West Elementary. She says one of the biggest concerns that she has is that he has an immune disorder, which means he often gets sick that much easier, and a lot of times his symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19.

“It’s hard to know what’s best for the kids – it really is. As a mom I’m tossing this back and forth,” she said.

Today the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization called to delay the school year to allow everyone time to prepare. The governor has yet to make a formal decision.