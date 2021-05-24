WNY nonprofits to receive grant money from National Fuel Foundation

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its recent quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation approved grants totaling $140,000.
National Fuel officials say the foundation continues to direct funding to nonprofits responding to the challenges of the pandemic while remaining committed to its focus areas.
Grant recipients in New York include:
- Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative of WNY is the premier youth-serving program in Western New York, helping more than 17,500 youth ages 4-18 annually
- Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s Access AK programs are uniquely designed programs to meet the specific needs of participants, provide visitors with an inspiring experience, and foster an environment of creative participation regardless of ability
- Mission Ignite strives to close the digital divide in the Buffalo Niagara region through its mission to enhance educational opportunities and enrich lives through technology