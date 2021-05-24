WNY nonprofits to receive grant money from National Fuel Foundation

(CBS NEWS)--Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, emerged from the ornate Lyndon Baines Johnson Room on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol. He had just finished a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with other families of police violence victims, including Eric Garner, Botham Jean and Terence Crutcher. A black mask covered his face with the numbers 8:46 - the length of time his brother was originally believed to have been pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Testimony during the Chauvin trial later revealed it was actually 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

"This legislation has my brother's blood on it and all the other families' blood on it," he told a small group of reporters squeezed in front of an elevator bank outside of the Senate chamber. "We're hurting, we're still in pain."