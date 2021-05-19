WNY school districts team up with Daemen College, ECDOH for vaccination clinic

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The push to get more younger people protected against COVID-19 is growing. Four school districts are teaming up with a local college to boost the vaccination rate for those 12 and up.

The Amherst, clarence, sweet home and Williamsville Schools joined Daemen College and the Erie County Health Department to host a Pfizer vaccine clinic Wednesday at Erie Community College North Campus.

We caught up with a mom and her 15-year-old daughter at the clinic. They’re getting vaccinated because they say it is their duty to not only protect themselves, but others they come into contact with.

“We just decided to take the shot so we can be less at risk of getting the virus and so we can help protect others as well,” said Shenuka and Shamara Nesarajah.

“It’s important that children are vaccinated because they don’t want to infect the others around them especially the teachers, who are the time to teach them and they don’t want to be at risk as well.”

So far almost one thousand students have taken advantage of this clinic and signed up to get vaccinated. Another clinic is scheduled to take place in early June.