BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The votes are in and the people have spoken.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the winners of the “Name a Snowplow” contest.

With more than 3,100 names submitted, 40 snowplows will bear the top-voted names of the contest.

The contest was broken down into two categories, “under 18” and “over 18.” With 104 finalists in the “under 18” category and 111 in the “over 18,” the finalists were posted for a public vote where voters could vote for their top five names in each category.

10 names were taken from the “under 18” and 30 from the “over 18.”

The top 10 names from the “under 18” category are listed below with the number of votes received:

Stefon Diggsyouout (616)

Snowbi Wan Kenobi (609)

Perry the Plowapus (435)

Plowasaurus Rex (379)

Lady Lake Effect (351)

Ice Force One (313)

The Blizzard Wizard (287)

Phony Zamboni (277)

Chicken Plow Mein (274)

Brr-ito (273)

The top 30 names of the “over 18” category are listed below with the number of votes received:

Plowey McPlowface (536)

Betty Whiteout (393)

The Big Leplowski (254)

Dwight D. Eisenplower (243)

Tre’Davious Whiteout (255)

Darth Blader (224)

Bills Make Me Wanna Plow (207)

Fast and Flurrious (178)

Spirit of ’77 (165)

Austin Plowers (163)

Hippoplowtamous (161)

Six-Pack Jimmy (160)

Pancho Billa (154)

Alice Scooper (151)

Catch My Drift (145)

Snow Diggity (145)

Sir Scrapes-A-Lot (141)

Mr. Plow (133)

Blizzard Fillmore (125)

Han Snow-Lo (124)

Lord Coldemort (120)

Snow Force One (113)

Snow Daddy (112)

Snow Money Snow Problems (110)

Abominable Snow Plow (108)

Thundersnow (107)

Snowy McPlowington (104)

Ain’t Snow Stoppin’ Us Now (102)

Flake Effect (102)

Goo Goo Plow (99)

According to the Erie County Executive, when the next snowfall hits, the plows will hit the road with Stefon Diggsyouout leading the team.

The Erie County Public Works’ crew will be affixing the new names to the plows and participants who submitted the winning names will be contacted to have the chance to take a photo with “their” snowplows.

