WNY COVID-19 hospitalizations up for fourth day in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the fourth day in a row, coronavirus hospitalizations in western New York are up.

On July 7, hospitalizations dropped from 40 to 36. For the next two days, there were 37 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Then, on July 10, the number went up to 40 again. On Saturday, it increased to 43, and then 45 on Sunday. Then, on Monday, that number increased to 51.

As of Monday, 10 coronavirus patients are receiving intensive care.

The majority of these hospitalizations have been in Erie County. In Erie County, 7,677 people have tested positive for the virus, and 646 have died.

