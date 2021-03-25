WNY greenhouse excited for business opportunity if marijuana is legalized in NYS

EAST CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Waterman’s Greenhouse in East Concord harvested their first crop of nearly 5,000 plants last fall to sell CBD products under the name Farm 2 Body.

Co-owner of Farm 2 Body Ethan Waterman said, “Our hemp only has .03% THC in it so there’s no way to get high on it. It’s all for the natural healing is what we grow the hemp for.”

But if marijuana becomes legal, the Waterman’s will be seeking a permit to grow that too.

“We’re very excited that this may pass.”

When Waterman’s greenhouse got the permits to grow hemp and sell CBD, the restrictions were a little less cumbersome than they are now. They are hoping that the rules surrounding the growing of marijuana won’t be so restrictive that it rolls out the small business.

“Oh, that’s the American way. Small business, family business, that’s what we want is hopefully they don’t give it to the large corporations that have all the money, they allow small businesses like us to grow and to be able to grow the legal marijuana,” said Ethan Waterman.

The new law would also allow any adult to grow up to six plants of their own at home.

“I think people would be surprised how easy it is to grow marijuana,” Waterman tells us.

But not all seeds are the same.

Alexis Heim, President of Farm 2 Body said, “You definitely need to check the COA which is a certificate of analysis. That tells you how much CBD is in a plant, how much THC is in a plant. It also will tell you the levels of heavy metals which is something you need to be aware of if you are planning on ingesting the plant.”