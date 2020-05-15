WNY region, Erie County see another slight increase in hospitalizations, Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports another slight increase in hospitalizations.

In a tweet Friday morning, Poloncarz shows the data for May 13 with the Western New York region increasing by six cases, and Erie County specifically increasing by five.

Admissions also exceeded discharges in the county by five.

He says he’ll have more interesting data to release later today.

Take a look at the numbers for yourself in his tweet below:

Slight increase in hospitalizations on May 13 for the WNY region and @ErieCountyNY. Region increased by 6 cases, Erie County by 5. Admissions exceeded discharges in Erie County by 5. Have some more interesting data to release later today. pic.twitter.com/FFoxoUYYCr — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 15, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.