WNY region, Erie County see another slight increase in hospitalizations, Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports another slight increase in hospitalizations.
In a tweet Friday morning, Poloncarz shows the data for May 13 with the Western New York region increasing by six cases, and Erie County specifically increasing by five.
Admissions also exceeded discharges in the county by five.
He says he’ll have more interesting data to release later today.
Take a look at the numbers for yourself in his tweet below:
Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.