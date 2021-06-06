WNYers turn out for Como Lake Bark Park fundraiser, facility slated to open this summer

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new dog park will soon open up in Lancaster. It’s taken five years of planning, but the Como Lake Bark Park broke ground last week.

Sunday, a chicken barbeque fundraiser was held in an effort to help financially support the project.

Lancaster Unleashed and Erie County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry hosted this event at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company.

“We are very thankful for the county of Erie and the county parks department we could not do this if it were a private partnership. And legislator Frank Todaro just gave us $150,000 in funding from the Erie County Legislature — it was huge. And we cannot wait to meet everyone and their dogs. We are just going to be so thrilled when we actually cut the ribbon,” said President of Lancaster Unleashed, Mary St. Mary.

The Como Lake Bark Park is slated to open this summer.