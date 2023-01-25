SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman accused of setting fire to a Springville apartment complex Monday has a separate, pending criminal case in the village court.

36-year-old Sara Lilley was arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree arson. The subject of more than 60 emergency calls over six months, Lilley has been accused of starting the fire that recently displaced four families at Springbrook Apartments.

Facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted of this, Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.

Back in October, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Lilley stole just over $38 in merchandise from a store on S. Cascade Drive. This store in particular was one that Lilley had been banned from because of a previous shoplifting incident in February, the District Attorney’s office said.

After being arraigned on charges of burglary and petit larceny, Lilley was released on her own recognizance. The charges did not qualify for bail, but that was revoked due to her being accused of a felony while released on a pending felony charge.

Lilley is scheduled to return to court on February 6 in relation to the arson case and February 17 for further proceedings in the October case.