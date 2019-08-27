Woman sentenced to prison for fatal crash that killed 66-year-old man

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old woman received prison time for a crash that killed a Java Center man.

According to prosecutors, Allyson Rollek was under the influence of fentanyl when she got into a head-on car crash in Concord last September.

It occurred when Rollek’s vehicle went over the double yellow lines on Creek Rd.

The victim, 66-year-old Ralph Spaulding, died as a result of it.

Along with this, an 11-year-old in Spaulding’s vehicle was hurt.

In court, Spaulding’s daughter asked for Rollek to receive the maximum seven-year sentence, but she did not get that.

“I cannot bring him back no matter what happens today,” Julie Spaulding said. “I, unfortunately, cannot forgive today, and I don’t believe the family can either.”

Despite this, Rollek did not get the maximum sentence. Instead, she was sentenced to one and 1/3 to four years in prison.