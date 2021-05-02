Wrestling season starts for many Monday, except Erie County student-athletes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting tomorrow student-athletes across Western New York will get to compete on the wrestling mat once again. That’s except for students in Erie County.

Erie county recommended that schools hold off on the wrestling season, and school districts throughout the county are following that advice.

Amherst wrestling coach Dennis Bauer says he’s disappointed his students won’t get the chance to compete as of right now at least.

Section VI gave the ok for the season to start May 3. But out of the five counties in the section, Erie County was the only one that recommended districts not allow their students to compete.

Bauer says despite being ready and prepared, schools don’t want to go against the county.

Bauer tells us if the county was ok with moving forward, Monday would be a different story for student-athletes.

“I don’t think it’s quite accurate for the department of health to say that it’s just a recommendation and people can do what they wish because that’s certainly not how the districts feel and I think many of the districts were ready to move forward with wrestling if the department of health would change its recommendation,” said Bauer.

Bauer says he’s still hopeful Erie County will change their mind, especially if COVID-19 numbers stay low. He’s happy students in other counties, such as Niagara County, will still get the chance to compete.