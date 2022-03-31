BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just days after a high-speed chase where three Buffalo police officers were shot, the Erie County Sheriff is sharing his own story about when he was shot in the line of duty.

Sheriff John Garcia said the morning of February 1, 2010, was a normal one. In fact, he was getting his taxes done.

“Something routine in life,” he said. “Then around the corner, we get a call of a man who wants to commit suicide.”

Garcia, a 15 year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department at that point, served on the hostage management team. He said while on the scene, the suspect shot him in the side of his head and chest.

He said often police officers can feel like they’re invincible, but something routine while on the job can turn dangerous.

“It can go from zero to 100. That’s what our training prepares us for – but you never know what it’s going to bring,” Garcia said.

He said he’s now thinking of the three officers shot during the chase on Tuesday, as well as their families because he understands what they’re going through.

“The biggest impact for me was my kids, my two daughters. every time I left for work [after that incident] they would be nervous,” Garcia said. “We keep things from our family just to make sure that they feel OK. So I know what’s going through the minds of the police officers that were shot, their families right now.”

But Garcia said he’s also proud to see the response between Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and State Police during Tuesday’s incident. He’s also thankful no one was killed.

“Everybody came together and worked together because, at the end of the day, it’s about public safety and service,” he said.