(WIVB) – Erie County’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday was 8.3 percent, Erie County officials announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, 6,401 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported to the Erie County Department of Health and 534 new cases were confirmed.

More sobering news from @ECDOH: On Nov. 11, 6,401 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported to @ECDOH and 534 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 8.3%.



Total cases through Nov. 11 are now 16,660.



The 7-day positivity average for the County is now 6.3%. pic.twitter.com/wCMVTw4Cpb — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 12, 2020

This brings the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic started to 16,660.

The seven-day positivity rate average is now 6.3 percent.

You can watch the entire press conference here: