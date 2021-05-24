Erie County’s latest vaccine promotion for teens: Free Dunkin’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Youths who get vaccinated at clinics run by Erie County will be rewarded with a Dunkin’ gift card, the Department of Health announced Monday.

The new incentive comes as state and local officials are turning their attention toward vaccinating school-aged children and those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, anyone age 12-17 will be given a $5 gift card when they receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use to those 12 and up.

“This is another example of a business working with government to incentivize county residents to protect themselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “From our ‘Shot and a Chaser’ clinics, to the prom-themed sites for high school students, we are going to keep forging ahead with innovative ways to reach as many vaccine-eligible people as we can. We extend our sincere thanks to Dunkin’ for reaching out to support our vaccination program.”

“Dunkin’ is honored to support Erie County in their work to vaccinate the community,” said Eric Stensland, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’. “Over the past year, Erie County has worked around the clock to help keep our communities healthy and safe. On behalf of Dunkin’ and our local franchisees, we thank Erie County and its dedicated staff for their commitment to helping us emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Dunkin’ is proud to help keep Western New York running.”