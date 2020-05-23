Eternal Flame hiking trail closed until further notice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The popular Eternal Flame Trail in Chesnut Ridge Park is closed until further notice.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter the decision was made Saturday, after two incidents requiring extraction from the ravine by first responders.

Poloncarz said Erie County Parks will have future updates on when the trail will re-open.

The Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park will be closed until further notice after two incidents involving injuries occurred today. Each incident required extraction by first responders from the ravine. Please follow @ErieCountyParks for future trail reopening status. pic.twitter.com/xBT4HjP1wS — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 23, 2020

