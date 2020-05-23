1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces programs to expand testing at pharmacies, help small businesses Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Eternal Flame hiking trail closed until further notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The popular Eternal Flame Trail in Chesnut Ridge Park is closed until further notice.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter the decision was made Saturday, after two incidents requiring extraction from the ravine by first responders.

Poloncarz said Erie County Parks will have future updates on when the trail will re-open.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss