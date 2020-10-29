Evans Bank cuts ribbon on new headquarters in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Evans Bank is celebrating 100 years in business with brand new headquarters.

Bank officers cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Williamsville Wednesday night.

It will accommodate nearly 200 employees.

Evans Bank’s CEO says the building will allow the bank to grow.

“I think we are a growing company in WNY,” David Nasca said. “We’re one of 21 or 22 public companies in WNY and this is just a visible sign of growth we’re experiencing.”

The CEO says the building was designed with features to help limit the spread of COVID-19.