Evans Police locate missing 16-year-old safely

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Evans Police say Fleming was located in good condition tonight in the Town of Evans and was turned over to his mom.

ORIGINAL: The Town of Evans Police are attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Tyler Fleming of Angola was last seen in the afternoon on July 15.

Police say he was wearing a blue Buffalo Bills tee shirt, red shorts, and white sneakers. Tyler does not have his phone and was seen carrying snacks and a beach towel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Town of Evans Police at 716-549-3600.