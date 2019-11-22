Exclusive: Neighbor recounts arrest of Allegany County teen murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – William Larson “was cold and he had a bible in his hands” when he was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt in the Allegany County Town of Clarksville Thursday.

That’s according to a neighbor who says he was there when Larson turned himself in to an undercover state trooper.

“He came out of the woods to turn himself in,” said Tom Fino, the neighbor who lives over the hill from the Courtney Hallow home Larson lived in. “He could have stayed up in those woods, but he walked out of the woods.

“He’s a scared individual.”

First responders were called to Larson’s home for a fire in Thursday’s early morning hours. Troopers say they found two dead bodies inside. Larson has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He’s being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center in Buffalo.

Speaking exclusively to News 4, Fino said as the manhunt was underway Thursday, he went to check on an out-of-town neighbor’s property on Barber Rd. That’s where he encountered the plain-clothes trooper and spoke with him for several minutes, before he says Larson came out of the woods clutching a bible.

“He goes, ‘You guys aren’t troopers are you?'” Fino recalled. “We said no at the time.”

But after a brief conversation, in which Larson indicated his desire to turn himself in, Fino says the other man identified himself as a trooper and put handcuffs on the 17-year-old boy.

“He said, ‘I did something,’ or, ‘The story’s different,’ or something like that,” Fino said as he recalled what Larson said during the interaction.

“We are thankful that it’s come to a peaceful solution,” said Major Edward Kennedy of the New York State Police.

Troopers still have not identified the two victims, however Larson’s mom and dad are missing. Autopsies were scheduled to take place Friday in Rochester.