Exhibit celebrating black dolls unveiled at Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new exhibit at the Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library features black dolls from over the decades.

The inaugural Black Doll Exhibit will be on display through March 6.

Erie County legislator April Baskins spoke at the exhibition opening on Saturday, the final day of 2020 Black History Month. People who attended the event were encouraged to design paper dolls depicting African-American women who are civic leaders in Buffalo.

“I thought it was important for little girls to know them as leaders today while they’re still with us,” Baskins said, “and to be able to play with dolls that reflect leaders that they can actually know and talk to.”

All of the dolls featured in the exhibit come from local collectors.

The Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library is located at 1187 E Delavan Ave. in Buffalo.