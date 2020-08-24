Explore & More celebrates one year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More Museum at Canalside is celebrating its first birthday!

“We are really excited to be celebrating our first anniversary at Canalside,” said Amelia Schrader of Explore & More. “Our party was actually supposed to be in April but with quarantine we’re celebrating a belated birthday this year.”

The celebration comes with a week’s worth of fun for kids, including a museum-wide scavenger hunt through Friday.

“There’s three party hat on every floor,” said Schrader. “You’ll get a little booklet that tells you what you’re looking for give you clues.” When you find all the party hats, you will be given a prize!

You can also get a birthday fun bag, with a $15 dollar donation to the museum.

Capacity is limited and staff has dramatically increased its cleaning procedures.

Reservations can be made here or by phone at  716-655-5131. It is recommended!

If you aren’t ready to visit in person just yet, it is also offering some virtual ways to celebrate!

So whether it’s virtual or in person, Explore & More hopes you celebrate its birthday! 

It’s now open Wednesday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss