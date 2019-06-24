Explore & More to be open daily starting Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum will be open daily starting this Thursday.

The four-story, 43,000 square foot facility is centered around western New York history.

“We are so excited to invite everyone to come see this community driven project as we bring this hands-on experience to Buffalo’s Waterfront. We have worked hard to create a place where everyone feels welcome to play,” said Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More CEO. “It has been wonderful to talk to visitors, get feedback and input and to see our children’s faces light up as they walk in and immediately become engaged with the staff and exhibits.”

