Explore the galaxy at SUNY Buffalo State’s new planetarium

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Buffalo State is getting ready to cut the ribbon on its’ new Science and Math Complex, which includes the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium.

Buffalo State students now have a new way to reach for the stars.

“It really brings the opportunity to be immersed in the material, astronomy and earth science, instead of just looking at a textbook,” said Planetarium Director, Kevin Williams. “It really is surrounding them and it really helps with their learning.”

Williams has had a passion for astronomy for as long as he can remember. He says the new planetarium offers an interactive way for students to experience the solar system.

The open house and ribbon cutting is happening October 1st.