Extra Life 2020: Virtual gaming event raises funds for Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Extra Life is an organization that unites thousands of gamers around the world to host year-round fundraising and gaming marathons in support of local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $70 million for sick and injured kids.

On Saturday, November 7th, many Western New Yorkers, including News 4’s Andrew Baglini, will play games in support of our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

This event will happen on the weekend of November 7. If you plan to participate, want to learn more, or would like to make a donation, you can find more information here in Extra Life Buffalo Facebook event. Gamers are invited to share their streams and check out others’ to help the cause.