Facebook live concert Sunday to benefit local veterans in need

(WIVB) – Like many events affected by coronavirus, an annual fundraising event to help local veterans has also been postponed.



Toast the Fallen, which was supposed to be held Friday, is normally the K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Since it can’t happen, the band that was going to play the event will instead play a live concert via Facebook to help out.



Bob James of the Buffalo Blues explains why the event means so much to him.



“One of the most powerful moments for me was when we had the chance to play the K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch at Chestnut Ridge Park last August and after the band played, the chaplain did a blessing, but he first asked for a show of hands for all those who had lost a family member or friend in the military,” James said. “The Gold Star family members were there, the K.I.A. people were there, so many hands went up, it was overwhelming to me personally.”

The live concert will take place Sunday in the Facebook group “Buffalo Blues Sunday Livestream Series” from 3:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.



The money raised will go toward local Gold Star families and veterans in need.