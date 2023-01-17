BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time you get a parking ticket, you might want to take a closer look at the slip.

That’s because there is a new scam going around the country where scammers are using technology to create fake parking tickets, and ones that look surprisingly real.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of this new scam.

Matt Krueger, the communications director for the BBB, said that these scammers are targeting cars with out-of-state license plates and using a 3D printer to print the tickets.

“It looks real. It’s got the city seal or the state seal on it, and now you think you’ve got to pay this 50 dollar fine or whatever it is, but really, it’s just going into someone’s pocket and not the municipality where you parked,” Krueger said.

Krueger says that they will either have you pay on a cash app, which he says is a major red flag, or they will ask you to pay on a website, which can create more problems.

“Where that can cause problems is they can get your personal and your banking information, so not only are you paying a ticket that you don’t owe, you’re also infecting your computer with malware and your personal identification information that can be used to steal your identity,” Krueger said.

Krueger says that the BBB does not know of any scams in Western New York, but they are still encouraging people to know the rules and be on the lookout for potential scams.

“Know the rules wherever you’re going, make sure you’re parked legally and if there’s any dispute, check it out with the local municipality and authorities before you pay anything,” Krueger said.

