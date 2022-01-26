Fake vaccine cards used at Bills playoff game land felony charges for West Seneca couple

Note: Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will address this case at approx. 11 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca couple that tried to attend the Bills-Patriots playoff game at Highmark Stadium using fake vaccine cards now faces felony charges for their actions.

Michael and Amber Naab, 34 and 37, were arraigned Tuesday night in Orchard Park Town Court and charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a Class D felony.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum of 7 years in prison.

“This is the first case to be prosecuted in Erie County following the passage of the ‘Truth in Vaccination’ legislation that went into effect immediately after it was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 22, 2021,” Erie County District Attorney’s office said. “The bill specifies that a vaccination card is considered a ‘written instrument’ under New York State penal laws related to fraud.”

Proof of vaccination was required at all Bills home games since September.

“As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a press release.

The Naabs are scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

The Bills won the Wild Card game against the Patriots, 47,17, scoring a touchdown on every possession. They were eliminated last week in the Divisional Round, falling to the Chiefs in overtime 42-36.

