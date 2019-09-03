Fall Festival at Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence starts Sept. 14

Get your autumn boots ready- the 24th annual Fall Festival at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is right around the corner.

The attraction opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 and runs for seven consecutive weekends in fall.

Attractions include rides, a corn maze, a pumpkin and mum patch, a shooting gallery, and fall treats.

The farm’s opening weekend is Armed Forces Weekend, with regular admission waived for active duty and retired military, police, or fire department personnel with proper ID. They will also be able to bring one guest for free.

For tickets and more information, click here.