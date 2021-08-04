Fall into Pumpkin Spice flavors starting August 25 at Tim Hortons

(WIVB) — Do you smell that? Pumpkin Spice season is approaching at Tim Hortons.
Fall lovers rejoice. You’ll be able to start enjoying the likes of Pumpkin Spice lattes, Iced Capps, Timbits, muffins, and donuts at the end of the month.
All your Pumpkin Spice favorites will make a return to the Tim Hortons menu on August 25 at participating restaurants in the U.S., according to the company.
Below is the full lineup of product descriptions:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with fluffy whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A cold sweet and spicy beverage made with pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.
- Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice cake donut holes with a glazed exterior.
- Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.