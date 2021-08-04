Fall into Pumpkin Spice flavors starting August 25 at Tim Hortons

(WIVB) — Do you smell that? Pumpkin Spice season is approaching at Tim Hortons.

Fall lovers rejoice. You’ll be able to start enjoying the likes of Pumpkin Spice lattes, Iced Capps, Timbits, muffins, and donuts at the end of the month.

All your Pumpkin Spice favorites will make a return to the Tim Hortons menu on August 25 at participating restaurants in the U.S., according to the company.

Below is the full lineup of product descriptions: