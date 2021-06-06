Families rally at WNY border crossings calling for reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families who have been separated since the start of the pandemic say they’re at their breaking point.

Multiple families spoke Sunday near the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge calling to ease the restrictions on non-essential travel. They argue it’s not reasonable for people to take weeks off of work and quarantine, just to spend a few days with their loved ones.

Families want leaders to come up with a plan so they have something to look forward to.

Related Content Canada grants NHL cross-border travel exemption for playoffs

“So it’s been since January since we have seen him since my children have seen their father and it could be IDK how much longer. There’s never any end date. There’s just no hope of anything in the near future,” said Shannon Harder, whose husband lives in Canada.

Near the Peace Bridge, families held another protest today asking for the border to open.

Congressman Chris Jacob attended both events to show his support.

Jacobs and Congressman Brian Higgins have been pushing the Canadian government to lift the restrictions.