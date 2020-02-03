Family asks for video footage of alleged incident involving bus aide and toddler

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls family wants answers after they say a bus aide may have dragged their child off a bus. The incident was caught on camera.

“If there’s nothing to this footage then let us see it,” said Daina McCray.

Daina McCray wants to see the video footage of an incident on the school bus involving her 4-year-old grandson and a bus aide. According to the child and her other 9-year-old grandson, the aide dragged the 4-year-old off the bus last Monday.

“Because the aide’s on the bus, I’m assuming they at least viewed the footage and really saw that there wasn’t anything to it because I know with 9-year-olds and with children in general, what they may perceive may not necessarily be what happneed,” said McCray.

But McCray says she has yet to see the video and that her daughter, the boy’s mother, hasn’t either. She says after learning of what happened her daughter filed a complaint.

“We lodged formal complaints, when we saw that the aide was on the bus, still on the bus and was yelling at my grandson, we went down to the police station and that’s when we tried to file a formal police report,” said McCray.

McCray says Tuesday morning, she went to find the school bus to get all three of her grandchildren. The Niagara Falls City School District claims three car loads of adults surrounded the bus. Niagara Falls Police were called.

“This was after police had been dispatched, so the bus wasn’t going anywhere, so nobody barricaded the bus other than me blocking it. I stood on the sidewalk and I said, give me my grandchildren, that’s all I want, I’m going to take my grandchildren,” said McCray.

It’s not clear if that exchange was also caught on the bus camera. The bus aides are employed by the bus company Niagara Falls Coach Lines. News 4 asked to see the video, but were told it’s been turned over to police.

“Because they only thing I would be sorry for in my actions is if I frightened those children on that bus because that was never my intent,” said McCray.

The Niagara Falls City School Superintendent told News 4 last week that the video shows the bus aide didn’t do anything wrong.

The bus company says it has no comment, and that police and the Board of Education are investigating.