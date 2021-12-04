Family calling for justice in 2017 unsolved death case

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family is calling for justice as Cheryl Mayes’ 2017 death remains unsolved.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on March 11, 2017 Mayes was with her boyfriend at their Grand Island apartment when she became unconscious.

The boyfriend called 911, she was taken to the hospital, and died the next day.

Arrial was just 12 when her mother died and said while she didn’t see her much, the news still cut deep.

“That’s our mother and just like the emotional feeling that she’s gone and we’ll never have the chance to even speak to her, say ‘I love you’ or anything to her or even give her a hug and that’s what’s upsetting.”

According to Flynn, Cheryl was bruised up when she was taken to the hospital. She died of blunt force trauma.

Flynn said they know the boyfriend was the last one in the house and they have a suspect but he didn’t confirm if they’re the same person.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide but Flynn said there’s no evidence to prove it.

“I have no video, I have no testimony, I have no witnesses, he’s not talking which he has a right to do. So I have zero information as to what happened inside that apartment,” Flynn said.

The DA also said blunt force trauma is when a hard object comes in contact with a human being. He said it doesn’t necessarily mean someone hit another person with an object.

He said unless someone comes forward with information, it’s going to be tough to make an arrest.

“I am never gonna give up on this case. This case is not closed, this case remains open, I am never gonna give up on it. I am not being dismissive of anyone at all I wanna solve the crime I just need the evidence to do it,” Flynn said.

Leo Mayes Sr. is Cheryl’s children’s grandfather. His son was married to Cheryl and the two later got divorced, but he still considers her his daughter.

He’s calling on the DA’s office to do more.

“DA Flynn I want you to do your job as a man, as a father, not as a doggone politician,” he said.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward last year for any information leading to an arrest.

The family has also started a Facebook page, Justice4Cheryl.